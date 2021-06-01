$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

