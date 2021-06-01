411,728 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.54% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

