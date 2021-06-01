$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $415.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period.

SMART Global stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.95.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

