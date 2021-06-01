$46.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $46.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $43.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $941.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,373.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

