$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.