$5.48 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $3.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $20.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.