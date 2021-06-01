55,020 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $184.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

