$643.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $643.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.55 million and the lowest is $633.60 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

