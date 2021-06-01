$691.93 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.75 million to $732.09 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 87.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 939.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

