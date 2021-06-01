$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. DZS has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

