808,215 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 808,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.18% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,109.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHA opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

