8,278 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Apple makes up about 0.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

