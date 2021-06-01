88,200 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,705,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $5,726,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

ASO opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

