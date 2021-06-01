888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

A number of analysts have commented on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 opened at GBX 402.90 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.24. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

