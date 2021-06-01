88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,457.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.92 or 0.00136171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $286,457.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,297 coins and its circulating supply is 367,266 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

