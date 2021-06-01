Aavegotchi Achieves Market Cap of $40.11 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 41,089,162 coins and its circulating supply is 37,609,198 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

