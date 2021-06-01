Aavegotchi Trading Up 2.7% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 41,230,707 coins and its circulating supply is 37,750,743 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

