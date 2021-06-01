AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,242.70

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,242.70 ($29.30) and traded as low as GBX 2,111 ($27.58). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 8,747 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,242.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,072.79. The stock has a market cap of £486.37 million and a P/E ratio of 167.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

