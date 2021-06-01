Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

NYSE:ABT traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.39.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.