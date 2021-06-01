ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABM opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

