Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $615,096.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

