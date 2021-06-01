Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

