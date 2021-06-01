Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.72

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.72 and traded as high as C$18.79. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.79, with a volume of 10,402 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADN. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$313.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.72.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

