Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

