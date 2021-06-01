Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 4.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

