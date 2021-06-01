AceD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $117,790.60 and $139.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.