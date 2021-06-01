ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. ACNB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get ACNB alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.