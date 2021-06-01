ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.28

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and traded as high as $28.95. ACNB shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 28,884 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $250.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

