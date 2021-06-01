Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $464,259.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.47 or 0.07123678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.01875609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00496610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00733609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00478718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00414359 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

