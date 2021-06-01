adbank Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $28,622.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.