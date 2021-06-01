Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 122,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $105,411,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

