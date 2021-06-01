Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $83,802.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,426 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.