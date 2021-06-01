adToken (ADT) Market Capitalization Reaches $539,938.76

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 37.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $539,938.76 and $208.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

