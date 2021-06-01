ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136 million-$146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.82 million.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,435. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $966.55 million, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

