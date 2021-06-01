Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 852,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,646,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

