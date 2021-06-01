Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.49

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 71012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $664.08 million, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

