Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,540 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

