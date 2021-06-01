Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,686 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

