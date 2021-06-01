Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 921 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

ZTS stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.