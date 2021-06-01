Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.