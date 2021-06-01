Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.62. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

