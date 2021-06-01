Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,544 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

