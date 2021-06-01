Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,499 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NBW stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

