Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 231.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RA stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

