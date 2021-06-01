Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

