Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $322.25 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

