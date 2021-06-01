Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,025,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

