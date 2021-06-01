Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

BIO stock opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $612.24 and its 200-day moving average is $592.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

