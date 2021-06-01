Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

