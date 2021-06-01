Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

